Britt man charged 14 counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse
By KGLO News
|
Nov 22, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

BRITT — A Britt man is facing spending the rest of his life in prison after being charged this week with 28 sex crimes.

39-year-old Jeromie Holland has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree sexual assault and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. Holland is accused of sexually assaulting a female child 14 times between May 7th and November 2nd of this year.

Britt police also say that Holland confessed in 2015 to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl as well as sexually assaulting two other girls under the age of 12 when Holland was between 16 and 17 years old.

No future court date for Holland has been set. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, with each charge if convicted carrying a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

