Britt man arrested on firearms possession charges

BRITT — A Britt man faces up to 20 years in prison after being arrested on charges of possessing firearms as a felon.

The Britt Police Department says at about 5:20 on Monday evening, they conducted a search warrant at 683 1st Northwest, a residence belonging to Luke Davis. Police say they had previously received information regarding Davis being in possession of dangerous weapons as a felon. They say a search of the residence revealed several firearms, ammunition, blades and ballistic armor.

Davis was taken into custody and was charged with four counts of felony possession of dangerous weapons. Davis was being held on a total of $10,000 bond.