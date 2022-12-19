Britt man accused of sexual abuse additionally charged with drug distribution to minors

BRITT — A Britt man already accused of sexual abuse is also being charged with the illegal distribution of vape cartridges to minors.

18-year-old Jeremy Beard was charged earlier this month with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, as well as two counts of soliciting a child for a sexual act, a Class D felony. Criminal complaints accused Beard of having sex with a girl between the ages of 11 and 12 on August 20th and September 1st at a residence in Britt. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 10th. If convicted of all four charges, Beard would face up to 60 years in prison.

A separate criminal complaint filed last week in Hancock County District Court states that an officer was notified on November 21st about a juvenile having vapes on school grounds, with one containing THC.

On November 28th, Britt police received another call from the school about another juvenile vaping on school grounds. Police say they interviewed the juvenile who said Beard had provided the vape cartridges, and text messages from Beard’s phone also provided evidence that he was allegedly distributing the cartridges to minors.

Beard was charged with two counts of drug distribution to a minor, each charge a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 22nd on the drug charges.