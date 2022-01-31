Britt man accused of Cerro Gordo County convenience store robberies pleads guilty to no-contact order violation
MASON CITY — A Britt man charged with four convenience store robberies in Cerro Gordo County in the month of January has pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order.
23-year-old Houston Conway was arrested last week and charged with four counts of second-degree robbery in connection with the robberies of the YesWay at 1224 North Federal in Mason City on January 6th, the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 East in Clear Lake on the morning of January 23rd, the Casey’s at 813 North Federal in Mason City on the night of January 23rd, as well as the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast on January 26th. He also was charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct.
After his arrest on Wednesday, Conway was also accused of violating a no-contact order, with a criminal complaint stating that he was with a person labeled as “AC” in a van at the McDonald’s at 2010 South Federal in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon, with the complaint stating that “AC” is a protected party in a valid protection order out of Hancock County. Conway pleaded guilty to the no-contact violation charge and was sentenced to seven days in jail.
Conway is due in court on Friday for his preliminary hearing on the robbery charges and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $30,000 cash-only bond.
25-year-old Alexa Cockrell of Britt is charged with second-degree robbery in the Clear Lake Casey’s robbery as well as a controlled substance violation when she was allegedly found with three grams of meth when arrested at the McDonald’s with Conway on Wednesday. She remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,600 bond.