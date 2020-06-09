Britt Hobo Days, Dancing for the Dream, CLASS car show all cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
CLEAR LAKE — Organizers for a couple of area events planned for later this summer announced on Monday that those events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
== The 2020 Dancing for the Dream event has been cancelled. The annual fundraiser for 43 North Iowa had been rescheduled from earlier this year to June 27th, but event organizers decided on Monday afternoon to cancel this year’s event. 43 North Iowa was formed earlier this year to combine the North Iowa Vocational Center and the North Iowa Transition Center which supports the home, employment and community experiences of people with disabilities in north-central Iowa.
== The Clear Lake Auto Social Society voted on Sunday night to cancel its car show scheduled for August 8th due to the pandemic, but the group’s car cruise has yet to be determined. The organization commonly known as CLASS has hosted a two-day event over the last 35 years featuring a car cruise and car show. Among the concerns were the event attracts hundreds of people from throughout the Midwest, including areas experiencing more COVID-19 cases than north-central Iowa, and organizers felt they should take additional precautions to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
Late last week, organizers for the National Hobo Convention and Britt Hobo Days announced they were cancelling their August celebration for the first time since World War II due to the pandemic.