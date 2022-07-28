      Weather Alert

Britt enjoys being a RAGBRAI pass-through community

Jul 28, 2022 @ 11:59am

BRITT — Britt’s mayor is happy about all the RAGBRAI riders that came through Wednesday as it was one of the pass-through communities from Emmetsburg to Mason City.

Ryan Arndorfer says it was an awesome day for the community of just under 1800 people.  “It’s a huge effort,” he says. “We’ve got a committee of about eight people who did all the planning and then of course about 20 to 30 volunteers and then the community really came together to pull it off.”

On Wednesday, RAGBRAI riders also passed through Whittemore, Algona, Wesley and Klemme before getting to Mason City. Riders on Thursday passed through Rockford and Marble Rock before getting to Charles City.

