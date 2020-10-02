      Weather Alert

Britt company acquires New Hampshire producer of molders and profile knives

Oct 2, 2020 @ 11:02am

BRITT — A Britt based industrial woodworking machinery manufacturer has announced it is acquiring a New Hampshire producer of molders and profile knives.

The Original Saw Company announced the transaction on Thursday with Williams & Hussey Machine Company, a company that has manufactured molders and profile knives for over 60 years for the woodworking professional.

Original Saw Company president Allen Eden says by purchasing Williams & Hussey, it drives the company’s future growth and expands their woodworking product offerings.

Eden says Williams & Hussey’s operations will move during the first week of October from Amherst New Hampshire to the Britt headquarters that house Original Saw Company and subsidiaries Jones Machinery and OSC Technologies. 

