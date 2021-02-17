      Weather Alert

British Queen’s Husband, Prince Philip, Admitted To Hospital

Feb 17, 2021 @ 9:02am

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. It says the admission is “a precautionary measure.” He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

For the latest

Trending
Statehouse Democrats propose exempting up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits from income taxes
Mason City woman charged with having drug contraband in jail
Clear Lake woman accused of child endangerment at child care enters Alford plea
Iowa House passes bill to ban so-called ‘gay panic’ defense
Ending tenure at UI, ISU, UNI ‘a live round’ in Iowa House