Bristow man facing sexual abuse trial pleads guilty

November 29, 2023 5:02AM CST
ALLISON — A Bristow man’s sexual abuse trial did not get underway on Tuesday as he filed a written plea of guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

39-year-old Owen DeJesus was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, all Class B felonies. A criminal complaint states that DeJesus sexually abused two girls under the age of 12 multiple times over the course of a year’s time. DeJesus was arrested in July of last year.

DeJesus faced up to 75 years in prison if he would have been convicted of all three Class B felonies, but court records show he filed a written plea to one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony.

DeJesus is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22nd.

