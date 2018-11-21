Bridge project on Mason City’s northwest side will not be completed until next month

MASON CITY — A bridge project on a highly-traveled road in northern Mason City won’t be done until next month. Henkel Construction has been working on the bridge over Willow Creek on 12th Northwest just east of North Taft Avenue since mid-June.

City Engineer Mark Rahm says the construction crew poured the last section of pavement on the shoulders on Tuesday but there’s still more work to be completed. “They tried to slip-form the barrier rails, which have to be re-done at this point. They have to re-form them up. The end caps are actually what the guard rail is bolted to. They have to re-do those ends, they have to put up the guard rail yet, and that’s pretty much the end of the substantial work.”

Rahm says the project won’t be completed until December. “I was trying to get a hard finish date today from the engineer and contractor. I didn’t get that, but it will be the first week in December sometime before it’s finished, it won’t be finished before then I should say.”

The project was originally anticipated to be completed in four months. The old bridge was constructed in 1950, with the new bridge being wider to accommodate two lanes of traffic and eight-foot paved shoulders on either side. The bridge design also includes a 10-foot pedestrian trail separated by a barrier wall in anticipation of a future trail along 12th Northwest.