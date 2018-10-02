BREAKING — Twins fire Paul Molitor
By KGLO News
Oct 2, 2018 @ 12:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have fired Paul Molitor as their manager.

Sources confirmed to MLB.com that Molitor has been offered a new role in the organization. Molitor was the American League Manager of the Year in 2017 after the team made a surprise run to the AL Wild Card Game, but the Twins faltered to a 78-84 record this season, finishing 13 games back in the AL Central Division race.

Molitor had a 305-343 record in four years as the Twins manager, finishing third for AL Manager of the Year in 2015 after an 83-79 record. The Twins then finished with 103 losses in 2016.

After making the AL Wild Card Game in 2017, Molitor signed a three-year extension to remain as manager.

