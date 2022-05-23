BREAKING: Governor’s state scholarship plan for private school students tabled
Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley (IPBS photo)
DES MOINES — The state legislature has returned to Des Moines to vote on bills that outline state spending, but the governor’s plan to provide state scholarships to private school students is NOT on the list.
House Speaker Pat Grassley spoke to reporters this morning. “When it comes to the school choice bill that the governor proposed, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to put the votes together in the House this year to pass that,” Grassley says. “Obviously, we want to continue to work with the governor to get something achieved, that’s been a big priority of hers, moving towards next session and we’ll work on that in the off-season.”
Grassley says Republican lawmakers are working out final details on the $8.2 billion state spending plan.