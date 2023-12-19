BREAKING/UPDATED— Mason City man charged with murder at southwest Mason City home

This story was updated at 12:25 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with murder at a southwestern Mason City home.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department jail log shows 51-year-old Frederick Olson was booked into the jail late Monday night on a first-degree murder charge and was being held without bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.

Numerous local law enforcement vehicles as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s mobile crime lab were seen in the 1900 block of South Grover Avenue late Monday night. Crime scene tape was observed stretched around the property at 1916 South Grover.

No other details regarding the investigation were immediately made available by law enforcement.