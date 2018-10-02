BREAKING — DCI confirms skeletal remains found near Mason City those of Arkansas woman

MASON CITY — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms human remains found east of Mason City earlier this year are those of an Arkansas woman who was reported missing almost a decade ago.

The DCI says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the skeletal remains as 51-year-old Cerilla Doyle of Bentonville Arkansas, who disappeared on October 27th 2008 from her home. An investigation by Bentonville police determined that Doyle had left the area voluntarily and no contact had been made with her since she went missing.

The remains were discovered on May 20th in the 22000 block of 275th Street, about two miles east of the Mason City city limits near County Road S-62. An autopsy was conducted three days later

The DCI says there currently is no indication of foul play, but the investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding her travels between Arkansas and Iowa as well as the circumstances surrounding her death.

The DCI and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department are asking if you have an information regarding Doyle that you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000.