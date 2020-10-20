Branstad campaigns for Ernst, Trump in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — A Republican Party fundraiser was held at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake Monday night with former governor and US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad as one of the headline speakers.
In an interview prior to last night’s event with KGLO News, Branstad believes Iowa has done a good job of handling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was just remarking about how the Council of State Governments, which represents all 50 states, has rated the states on their resiliency in dealing with the financial challenge of COVID-19, and Iowa ranks the best of all 50 states. It’s a real tribute to the job that our Governor Kim Reynolds and the Republican legislature have done.”
Branstad is campaigning for US Senator Joni Ernst as Ernst was in Washington DC last week for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. Branstad says he’s proud to substitute for her on the campaign trail and is proud of the work she’s doing to represent Iowa. “As a senator, she’s fought to protect ethanol and agriculture as well as jobs in Iowa. Right now of course is a member of the Judiciary Committee and has done a great job of working through that process of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Both her and Senator Grassley are on that committee and this is one of the most important responsibilities of any senator.”
Also at last night’s event were Governor Reynolds as well as state senator Randy Feenstra who is the Republican nominee for the 4th District seat in the US House.