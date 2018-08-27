Bowers trial goes to jury

MASON CITY — It’s now up to a Cerro Gordo County jury to decide the fate of Braedon Bowers as the first-degree murder case has been submitted to them.

The 21-year-old Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at Bowers’ mother’s home at 325 West State Street in Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers is claiming self-defense.

During closing statements today, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister said Bowers only thought about using a self-defense claim when discussing the situation with his grandmother after the incident.

McAllister says after Bowers sped away from his mother’s house, he did not have to return to confront Todd and others that were there trying to help his mother clean up.

Defense attorney Matthew Sheeley questions why Todd and Cody Bublitz would attack Bowers if he had a knife out when getting out of the car.

Sheeley says there was a sheath for a knife found on the ground at the scene. He says that means Bowers could have only drawn the knife in an act of self-defense.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Bowers could also be found guilty of one of ten other charges.

Below are those possible lesser charges that the jury could convict Bowers:

= Second-degree murder

= Attempted murder

= Voluntary manslaughter

= Willful injury causing serious injury

= Willful injury causing bodily injury

= Assault causing serious injury

= Assault with the intent to inflict serious injury

= Assault causing bodily injury

= Assault

= Involuntary manslaughter by reckless conduct