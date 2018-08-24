Bowers’ sister testifies at murder trial

MASON CITY — It’s the defense’s turn at the Braedon Bowers murder trial. The 21-year-old Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at Bowers’ mother’s home at 325 West State Street in Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers is claiming self-defense.

Bowers’ sister Jenna Bowers testified about the altercation, saying that their friend Cody Bublitz also got involved in the fight.

On cross-examination from county attorney Carlyle Dalen, Jenna Bowers described seeing Braedon Bowers pull up into the driveway at the home, almost crushing Todd between the car and a pickup.

The prosecution rested their portion of the case on Thursday. Later in the day on Thursday, Bowers’ grandmother Laine Church testified that she told him to document all the injuries he sustained in the altercation and say he acted in self-defense.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.