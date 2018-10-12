Bowers sentenced to ten years in prison for voluntary manslaughter (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

21-year-old Braedon Bowers was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of stabbing Wraymond Todd during an incident at Bowers’ mother’s home at 325 West State Street in Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers had claimed self-defense. A Cerro Gordo County jury in late August found Bowers guilty of the lesser charge.

Besides the ten-year sentence, District Judge Colleen Weiland also ordered that Bowers pay $150,000 restitution to the estate of Todd, which is mandatory under Iowa law regarding all felonies that result in death. Bowers’ attorney Matthew Sheely says that level of restitution is cruel and unusual punishment since Bowers was not fully responsible for Todd’s death.

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen disagreed with Sheely’s request for a lesser amount of restitution.

Prior to being sentenced, Bowers told the court that the guilt he feels in the matter cannot ever be fully expressed.

Weiland says even if she could change the amount of time of the sentence, she’d keep with the ten years mandated by law.

Besides restitution to Todd’s estate, Bowers was also ordered to pay just under $8000 restitution to the crime victim’s assistance fund.

You can hear today’s sentencing hearing by clicking on the audio player below