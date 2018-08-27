Bowers guilty of lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County jury has found Braedon Bowers guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Wraymond Todd.

The 21-year-old Bowers was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of stabbing Todd during an incident at Bowers’ mother’s home at 325 West State Street in Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers had claimed self-defense.

Jurors deliberated for three hours on Monday afternoon prior to finding Bowers guilty of the lesser charge.

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says he respects the jury’s verdict even though the prosecution did not get the first-degree murder verdict they were hoping for.

Dalen says prosecutors did not believe the self-defense argument and that’s why they tried this as a first-degree murder case.

Dalen says the Todd family had mixed emotions about the verdict.

Defense attorney Matthew Sheeley says he still believes Todd provoked the encounter and Bowers had to react in some way to defend himself.

Sheeley says with the voluntary manslaughter verdict, Bowers will have a chance to positively move forward with his life after serving his prison sentence.

While Sheeley could not share Bowers’ reaction to the verdict due to attorney-client privilege, he says it’s fair to assume Bowers is thankful.

Bowers will be sentenced on October 12th. Had he been convicted of first-degree murder he would have faced a mandatory life sentence without the opportunity for parole. Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years. There was some question whether or not voluntary manslaughter is a forcible felony, meaning that Bowers would have to serve a minimum of 70-percent of his sentence.

