Boris Johnson Quits As UK Lawmaker After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned For Misleading Parliament

June 9, 2023 2:21PM CDT
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.

Johnson quit on Friday after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out.

Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.

