Booster dose clinic starts tomorrow for Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health
MASON CITY — Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available starting tomorrow through the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.
Director Brian Hanft says they would like people to sign up online through their cghealth.com website. “We’ll be hosting twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 to 3:00. Online signup will be the choice that we ask people to use as far as getting signed up for a slot.”
Hanft says local public health officials are still playing the waiting game on when vaccinations will be made available for the 5-to-11 age group. “We’re still waiting to hear from the FDA & CDC as far as when we can initiate the shot series for kids 5-to-11. We’re going to try to share that responsibility with our community partners. I really don’t have any details right now.”
Hanft says when vaccinations for that age range become available, they want people to contact his department to schedule an appointment. “We do not want to see kids ages 5-to-11 coming to our mass clinic. They should call our agency about getting a scheduled slot in order to come in as part of their immunization process.”
The immunization clinic site is on the west side of the Plaza West building near CG Public Health’s headquarters. For more information head to cghealth.com or call at 641-421-9300.