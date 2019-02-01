Booker kicks off campaign, scheduled to stop in Mason City next week

MASON CITY — US Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey announced today that he’s running for president in 2020, and he’ll make a stop in Mason City next week as part of his first tour of Iowa as a candidate for the Democratic nomination.

Booker is a former Newark mayor. He won a special election to the Senate in 2013 and won a full term in 2014. He will be able to run for a second Senate term in 2020 as well as run for president thanks to a law that New Jersey’s governor signed in November.

Booker enters a crowded presidential primary field that includes three of his fellow senators and could soon include three more.

Booker is planning to come to Iowa next Friday and Saturday, with his first stop on the tour being in Mason City Friday morning at 9:15 for a “meet and greet” at a location to be determined.

Booker on Friday is also scheduled to stop in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, with stops on Saturday including Marshalltown and Des Moines.