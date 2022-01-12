      Weather Alert

“Book Peddlers” named River City Sculptures on Parade’s “Best in Show”

Jan 12, 2022 @ 10:54am

MASON CITY — The “Best in Show” winner from this past year’s River City Sculptures on Parade competition has been announced.

A unique sculpture depicting a pair of characters on a tricycle loaded with books entitled “Book Peddlers” is the creation of the late Jack Morford, formerly of American Fork Utah. His family will receive a cash award of $2000. “Book Peddlers” is sponsored by SA Architects and is on display on East State Street near the Sculptures on Parade sign and map.

The bronze sculpture was described by the artist as, “Whimsical figures playing on a subtle scene of sarcasm. They give a touch of the real world, while at the same time taking the viewer into their own imagination and dreams.”

It’s the second time Morford’s work was chosen as Best in Show, as his 2019 bronze piece of a pensive angel staring into a pool won that year’s prize.

 

 

 

