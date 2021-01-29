Bomb threat closes Central Springs schools today
MANLY — School was closed in the Central Springs Community School District today because of a bomb threat.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says at about 9 o’clock Thursday night, the school district became aware of a bomb threat made to the safety and students in the district by an individual or individuals on the live chat line of the school district’s YouTube channel.
Lehmann says law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat. He says due to the timing of the incident and the ongoing investigation, the decision was made to cancel school today as a precaution.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Manly police chief Aaron Pals at 641-454-2114.