Boeing CEO,Iowa native fired
An Iowa native and C-E-O of Boeing was forced to resign today as the company continues to deal with problems created by its MAX 737 aircraft.
The Boeing Board says Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the current board chairman will become C-E-O on January 13th, The 55-year-old Muilenburg was born in Orange City and grew up in Sioux Center. The company’s MAX 737 aircraft was grounded worldwide after two crashes killed an estimated 46 people. Boeing has struggled to get approval to fly the plane again.