KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Body of principal returning to Perry

January 16, 2024 11:20AM CST
Share
Body of principal returning to Perry
Dan Marburger (Perry Community School District photo)

PERRY — The body of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger will be returned to Perry today.

The 56-year-old Marburger was wounded in the shooting at the school January 4th and died Sunday morning at a Des Moines hospital. Community members are invited to line the procession route and dress in blue to honor Marburger.

The procession is expected to arrive in Perry around 1:30 this afternoon off Highway 141 on its way to the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home.

Eleven-year-old student Ahmir Joliff died in the shooting — and investigators says the student shooter — 17-year-old Dylan Butler took his own life.

For the latest

Trending

1

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
2

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
3

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars
4

Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff
5

Forest City couple pleads not guilty to providing oxycodone to woman who later died in accident