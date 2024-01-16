Body of principal returning to Perry

PERRY — The body of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger will be returned to Perry today.

The 56-year-old Marburger was wounded in the shooting at the school January 4th and died Sunday morning at a Des Moines hospital. Community members are invited to line the procession route and dress in blue to honor Marburger.

The procession is expected to arrive in Perry around 1:30 this afternoon off Highway 141 on its way to the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home.

Eleven-year-old student Ahmir Joliff died in the shooting — and investigators says the student shooter — 17-year-old Dylan Butler took his own life.