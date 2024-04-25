Body of missing trucker transporting pigs from Wright County to Sac County found

SAC CITY — The body of a northwest Iowa semi driver who had been missing since November while transporting pigs from Wright County to Sac County has been found.

Fifty-three-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake was delivering a semi full of pigs to Sac City. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office had said video footage showed Schultz was inside a truck stop along US Highway 20 near Fort Dodge late on the night of November 20th. He was last seen on a DOT camera heading west on the highway. Cell phone data suggested the semi stopped at 12:40 a.m. on November 21. It was at the spot near Sac City where the rig was found abandoned. The trucker’s cell phone and wallet were found in the semi.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday evening said the Sac County Sheriff’s Office was called shortly before 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon from an individual who reported he discovered a body in his field, which is near the intersection where Schultz’s semi was found. The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy.