Board of Regents to ask for $30 million more

September 12, 2022 11:37AM CDT
CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Board of Regents plans to ask state legislators for an increase of $32 million for its next budget when they meet this week. 

The Regents say the additional funding is needed due to inflation and increased costs for everything from software, food, utilities, fuel, and wages. Information provided for the meeting in Cedar Falls Thursday says there is great concern about employee costs in a market heavily influenced by inflation, competition for talent, and labor shortages.

The Iowa Legislature increased university funding by $5 million in the last budget — which was $15 million short of what the Board of Regents requested. The Board then voted to raise tuition at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

