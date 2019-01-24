Blowing snow today, 35-below wind chills tonight

The information below is from the National Weather Service as of 4:00 AM this morning. Click here for an overview of the weather situation as published by the NWS-Des Moines

For the latest advisories click here

For road conditions click here

...Areas of Blowing Snow Today and Dangerous Wind Chills Later Today into Thursday... .An Arctic cold front will drop through Iowa today and bring strong northwest winds to the state. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. Areas of blowing snow are expected to significantly reducing visibility at times, especially in rural areas in addition to impacting road conditions with drifting. Temperatures will fall through the day and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by late this afternoon and falling further overnight.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, and Clear Lake 340 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions with drifting snow. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. =========

Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy- Black Hawk-Story-Marshall-Tama-Jasper-Poweshiek-Mahaska- Including the cities of Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Newton, Grinnell, and Oskaloosa 340 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. =========

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge- Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, and Preston 318 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected late tonight and Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some snow covered roads due to drifting. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Drifting snow may make travel hazardous or close roads. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.