Blowing snow today, 35-below wind chills tonight
By KGLO News
Jan 24, 2019 @ 5:19 AM

...Areas of Blowing Snow Today and Dangerous Wind Chills Later Today into Thursday...

.An Arctic cold front will drop through Iowa today and bring
strong northwest winds to the state. Sustained winds of 25 to 30
mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. Areas of blowing snow
are expected to significantly reducing visibility at times,
especially in rural areas in addition to impacting road
conditions with drifting. Temperatures will fall through the day
and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20
to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by late this afternoon and
falling further overnight.

 

 

 

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, and Clear Lake
340 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Very cold wind chills expected. Winds
  gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below
  zero expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
  evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
  to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions with
  drifting snow. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
  visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
  or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-
Black Hawk-Story-Marshall-Tama-Jasper-Poweshiek-Mahaska-
Including the cities of Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,
Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington,
Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora,
Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg,
Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer,
Dysart, Gladbrook, Newton, Grinnell, and Oskaloosa
340 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds
  gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 below
  zero expected.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
  evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
  to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially
  in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the
  morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge-
Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
New Hampton, Oelwein, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,
Austin, and Preston
318 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills.
  Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. Wind chills as low as 35
  below zero expected late tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
  southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
  evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
  to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some snow covered roads due to
  drifting. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
  visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
  evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Drifting snow may make travel hazardous or close roads.
Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat
and gloves.

The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at
511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at
511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.
