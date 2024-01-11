BLIZZARD WARNING now in effect Friday morning through Saturday morning

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

303 PM CST Thu Jan 11 2024

…Very Dangerous Winter Storm Expected Tonight into Friday

Night…

…Life threatening Wind Chills Expected Saturday Night into Early

Next Week…

.A multi-faceted severe winter storm is set to affect Iowa

tonight into Friday evening. This dangerous storm starts this

evening with snow spreading into the state and persisting into

Friday with heavy accumulations. Winds then increase Friday

morning with life threatening blizzard conditions expected into

Friday afternoon and Friday night.

IAZ005>007-016-017-024>028-035>039-047>050-060>062-073>075-085-

086-096-097-120515-

/O.NEW.KDMX.BZ.W.0001.240112T1600Z-240113T1200Z/

/O.NEW.KDMX.WC.A.0001.240114T0000Z-240116T1800Z/

/O.EXT.KDMX.WS.W.0002.240112T0300Z-240112T1600Z/

Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-

Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-

Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Warren-Marion-

Mahaska-Monroe-Wapello-Appanoose-Davis-

Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,

Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,

Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg,

Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont,

Waverly, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,

Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,

Cedar Falls, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer,

Dysart, Gladbrook, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Indianola,

Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Albia, Ottumwa,

Centerville, and Bloomfield

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CST FRIDAY…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow is expected.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches along with some minor

glazing across far southern Iowa. For the Blizzard Warning, life

threatening conditions expected. Northwest winds are forecast to

gust up to 45 mph with frequent visibilities of one quarter mile

or less. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind will

occur with values as low as 30 to 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 PM this evening to

10 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 10 AM Friday

to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday

evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult by Friday morning

and may be impossible in some rural areas Friday afternoon and

Friday night. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility

with whiteout conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

These temperatures and wind chills can be life threatening for

stranded motorists.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Storms of this magnitude are fairly rare

with recurrence around once or twice per decade. Travel is not

recommended except if absolutely necessary, especially by Friday

afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,

www.511ia.org, or dial 511.