Blizzard Warning now in effect for majority of listening area until 6:00 AM Friday

...Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight...
.A powerful cold front will move through the area today with
strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and wintry
precipitation. Significant impacts to travel conditions will
occur. Precipitation will initially start as rain or drizzle
early this morning just ahead of the fast moving front and quickly
transition to moderate snow with very low visibility this morning.
Wet or slushy roads may flash freeze and quickly become icy as
temperatures fall this morning.
Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread
blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the remainder of
the day into this evening, especially in rural areas of north
central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be
heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts.
Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into tonight, which
could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded.
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Sac City,
Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City,
Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, and Webster City
245 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities
one-quarter mile or less.
* WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute and the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
