BLIZZARD WARNING for Saturday night into Sunday for parts of listening area
By KGLO News
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 4:15 PM

This post includes all advisories for our listening area as of 4:00 PM. For the latest information click on one of the links below and check the red weather advisory bar at the top of this website:

= National Weather Service-Des Moines

= Iowa Road Conditions

= Minnesota Road Conditions

 

...Icy Tonight Into Saturday, Blizzard Conditions Saturday
Evening Into Sunday...

.Wintry precipitation will spread across Iowa tonight bringing
areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain to much of Iowa
through Saturday morning. Freezing drizzle and freezing rain will
mix with some light snow across portions of west central
northwest Iowa through the day Saturday. Heavy snow and blizzard
conditions are expected to develop across west central and
northern Iowa Saturday evening through Sunday with wintry mixed
precipitation and patchy blowing snow further south and east.
There is still some uncertainty in snow amounts with a tight
gradient on the north and south sides of a heavier band of snow,
especially in the area along a rain/snow mix line across portions
of central Iowa including the Des Moines metro area. A small
shift in the track of the system will change the area of the
heaviest snow axis which could lead to an expansion of the area
with blizzard conditions as the track becomes more defined into
Saturday. As colder air moves into Iowa Saturday evening,
precipitation will change over to all snow, potentially heavy at
times. Wet areas may quickly freeze Saturday evening creating icy
travel conditions. Strong and gusty northwest to west winds to
increase across the state Saturday night through Sunday causing
areas of blowing snow and blizzard conditions especially in rural
areas.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Crawford-Carroll-
Greene-Audubon-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Sac City,
Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City,
Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Denison, Carroll,
Jefferson, Audubon, and Exira
351 PM CST Fri Feb 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Wintry mixed precipitation tonight into Saturday. Snow
  by late Saturday with Blizzard conditions Saturday night into
  Sunday. Ice accumulations up around one tenth of an inch
  through Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches
  expected late Saturday into Saturday night. Winds gusting as
  high as 50 mph Saturday night into Sunday.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to 6 PM
  CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this
  evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult tonight
  into Saturday and potentially impossible by Saturday night.
  Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to
  near zero at times Saturday night into Sunday. Gusty winds
  could bring down tree branches and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.


===========
Franklin-Hamilton-Hardin-Boone-Guthrie-Cass-
Including the cities of Hampton, Webster City, Iowa Falls,
Eldora, Ackley, Boone, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey,
and Atlantic
351 PM CST Fri Feb 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Wintry mixed precipitation tonight into early Saturday.
  Snow Saturday night and Blizzard conditions Saturday night
  into Sunday. Ice accumulations up around one tenth of an inch
  through Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches
  expected Saturday night. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph
  Saturday night into Sunday.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to 6 PM
  CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this
  evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult tonight
  into Saturday and potentially impossible by Saturday night.
  Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to
  near zero at times Saturday night into Sunday. Gusty winds
  could bring down tree branches and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
==========
Waseca-Steele-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Waseca, Owatonna, Blue Earth,
and Albert Lea
401 PM CST Fri Feb 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For tonight and Saturday morning, total snow
  accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
  one tenth of an inch expected. For Saturday evening through
  Sunday afternoon, blizzard conditions and mixed precipitation
  expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice
  accumulations of a light glaze expected. Winds gusting as high
  as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to 6 PM
  CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight
  tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
  winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
