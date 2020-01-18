BLIZZARD WARNING for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Franklin until 6:00 PM
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
314 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
...Blizzard Conditions in Northern Iowa Today...
.Potent northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust to 45 to 50 mph
are anticipated this morning and throughout much of the day today
over northern Iowa. Light snow is also anticipated and with the
fresh snow pack from Friday`s snowfall, widespread blowing snow
is forecast and blizzard conditions are expected over northern
Iowa. Further south, winds are forecast to be slightly less but
still can expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at times. Significant
blowing and drifting snow is anticipated and near whiteout
conditions may occur, especially in rural areas. In addition to
the major visibility restrictions, temperatures will drastically
drop throughout the day and with the potent winds, dangerously
cold wind chill values well below zero are likely by this
afternoon and evening.
Winnebago-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Hamilton-Hardin-
Boone-Story-
Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner, Britt,
Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,
Hampton, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Boone,
and Ames
=======================
