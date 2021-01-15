Blizzard Warning continues for majority of listening area until 6:00 PM tonight
Click on the red warning bar at the top of the page for the latest advisories and warnings through our listening area.
You can view weather-related announcements by heading to this link.
You can view at these links Iowa Road Conditions and Minnesota Road Conditions
BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Areas along and west of Interstate 35 in central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to areas of blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.