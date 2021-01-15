      Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning continues for majority of listening area until 6:00 PM tonight

Jan 15, 2021 @ 5:08am

You can view at these links Iowa Road Conditions and Minnesota Road Conditions

 

 

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Areas along and west of Interstate 35 in central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to areas of blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

 

 

