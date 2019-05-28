Black Dems in vastly white Iowa poised to play 2020 role
By KGLO News
|
May 28, 2019 @ 4:43 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In Iowa, one of the whitest states in the nation, black Democrats are more energized than they’ve been since Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and poised to make a mark on 2020.

Driven by dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump, they could make a difference in a state that chooses its primary candidate via a caucus, which, unlike an open primary, attracts only the most motivated voters.

Candidates Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, who are black, are trying to rally more black voters. But so are Amy Klobuchar and other rivals. That’s because even though African Americans make up only 2% of Iowa’s population, they are expected to make up a larger share of the caucus turnout next February.

