Bison Attack Visitors In North Dakota And Wyoming National Parks

July 18, 2023 5:20PM CDT
FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, a bison grazes in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. A bison “severely injured” a woman on Saturday, July, 15, 2023, in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the National Park Service said in a news release Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service says a bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

A statement from the service was released Tuesday.

Park officials reported the woman was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.”

The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital.

She was injured at a trailhead in Painted Canyon, a colorful Badlands vista popular with motorists.

The attack is under investigation and exact details are unknown.

Park Superintendent Angie Richman has not responded to an email requesting information.

On Monday, a bison charged and gored a 47-year-old Phoenix woman in Yellowstone National Park.

