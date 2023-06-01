Billy Joel To End His Record-Breaking Concert Series At Madison Square Garden In 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden.

The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance.

Said Joel at a news conference: “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.”

The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as Joel said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.”

In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency.