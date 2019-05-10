Forest City, Garner grocery stores closing — will be re-opened by HyVee

FOREST CITY — Longtime grocery stores in Forest City and Garner are closing and will be re-opened by HyVee next month.

Bill’s Family Foods is announcing they are closing their locations in those two communities on June 2nd. A spokeswoman for HyVee says the Forest City store will start to be remodeled on June 3rd with a re-opening on June 18th, while the Garner store will also start being remodeled on June 3rd and will open on June 8th.

In a statement published on the Bill’s Family Foods Facebook page, owner Ken Korth thanked their customers, saying they’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving both communities with quality groceries for the past 54 years.