      Weather Alert

Bill would remove transfer limits in five Iowa school districts

Jan 21, 2021 @ 12:36pm

DES MOINES — A bill in the Iowa House would allow all students to transfer out of five Iowa school districts where diversity plans currently limit open enrollment into other districts.

Under current law, administrators in the Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Postville and West Liberty Public Schools may limit the number of transfers, to maintain a student body with diverse economic and racial backgrounds.

Iowa Association of School Boards lobbyist Emily Piper said there are good reasons to deny some requests to transfer to a neighboring district.

“There is solid research that shows that having a diverse group of people from socio-economic backgrounds in the same building, in the same classroom actually helps improve student achievement,” Piper said during a House subcommittee hearing on the bill.

Drew Klein, the state director for Americans for Prosperity, called opponents of the change “edu-crats” who are too focused on “systems and institutions” rather than on parents’ wishes.

“Families make different decisions for a multitude of different reasons,” Klein said.

And Governor Reynolds has said she wants the open enrollment limit in these five districts lifted. The proposal has cleared a subcommittee and is eligible for debate in the House Education Committee.

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Former House Speaker Upmeyer to become Iowa GOP co-chair
Iowa Public Health Association asks for mask requirement at State Capitol