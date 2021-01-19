Bill Gates now biggest farmland owner in US
DES MOINES — The world’s third-richest man is now reportedly the biggest farmland owner in America and he’s also among the largest in Iowa.
Billionaire Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, now holds claim on some 269-thousand acres of land across the country, including 242-thousand acres of farmland in 19 states.
A story in The Land Report magazine says Gates owns more than 500 acres of farmland in Iowa, though most of his tracts are in Arkansas and Louisiana.
The most expensive purchase was reportedly of 14-thousand-500 acres in Washington state for almost 171-million dollars. Not a biggie for Gates though, as his net worth is pegged at 132-billion.