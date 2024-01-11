KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Bill Belichick Out In New England After 24 Seasons, 6 Super Bowl Rings

January 11, 2024 1:58PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era.

Belichick became just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular-season wins, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas.

Belichick trails only Shula for the record for victories by a coach.

But this season, finishing with a 4-13 record, was Belichick’s worst in 29 seasons as an NFL head coach.

 

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man arrested for having video of sexual act of a minor
2

Man from Manly facing multiple child endangerment charges, OWI after two separate incidents
3

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
4

Eliminating state income tax 'non-starter' for House Democrats
5

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars