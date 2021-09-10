      Weather Alert

Biden: GOP Governors ‘Cavalier’ For Resisting Vaccine Rules

Sep 10, 2021 @ 12:02pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is calling some Republican governors “cavalier” for resisting his call for far-ranging new federal vaccine requirements he hopes will finally contain the surging delta variant. Biden visited Brookland Middle School on Friday, just a short drive from the White House He was making the case for new federal rules he set out Thursday that could impact 100 million Americans. Biden also pushed back against Republicans, and some union officials, who have charged that he is overreaching his authority. Asked about potential legal challenges to the new vaccine requirements, Biden responded, “Have at it.”

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child
Manly mayor Banks resigns
Iowa Supreme Court denies review of Mason City man's child endangerment resulting in death conviction
Woman accused of taking money while working at Mason City restaurant to plead guilty
Iowa Supreme Court says they won't review Charles City man's sexual abuse convictions and sentences
Connect With Us