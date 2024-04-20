KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Biden Administration Restricts Oil And Gas Leasing In 13 Million Acres Of Alaska’s Petroleum Reserve

April 19, 2024 7:18PM CDT
Share
This July 8, 2004, photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows Fish Creek through the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, managed by the Bureau of Land Management on Alaska's North Slope. (David W. Houseknecht/United States Geological Survey via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. oil industry’s top lobbying group says Biden administration rules restricting oil and gas leasing in 13 million acres of Alaska’s petroleum reserve are “misguided.”

The American Petroleum Institute says the rules limit development in a region “intended by Congress to bolster America’s energy security.”

The Biden administration Friday finalized rules that would restrict new oil and gas leasing and development in portions of the federal petroleum reserve in Alaska that are considered particularly sensitive as the Arctic continues to warm.

The decision finalizes protections for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska first proposed last year.

Environmentalists are elated. But Senate Republicans says the Democratic president’s action will lead to energy insecurity.

For the latest

Trending

1

Voluntary gun storage option for Iowans who don't want their gun at home passes legislature
2

Mason City council to discuss next step in potentially cutting ties with downtown hotel developer
3

Mason City council approves sale of city parking lot for apartment project
4

NIACC hires Central Rivers AEA head to be the college's next president
5

Steckman gives retirement speech in Iowa House (AUDIO)