Bicycle, Blues & BBQ Festival, Beach Craft Beer Festival in Clear Lake cancelled
Graphic posted on the event's social media announcing the cancellation of the 2020 event
CLEAR LAKE — The 2020 edition of the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival and the Beach Craft Beer Festival scheduled for July in Clear Lake has been cancelled.
A statement from Festival Director Tim Putnam and Race Director Matt Curtis says they tried to hold off a decision as long as possible in the hopes that holding the festivities without limitations would be possible. They say as a small volunteer organization, they feel they could not reasonably hold the events while also following public health guidelines.
Putnam and Curtis say that with athletes, blues enthusiasts, craft beer lovers, friends and family coming from over 15 states, plus the over 150 volunteers that help with the event, it all adds up to about 10,000 people who come to one central location in Clear Lake, and they know they would not be able to provide the needed protocols that would give everyone the confidence of a safe and healthy environment.
With that, they chose to err on the side of public safety and cancel this year’s event, which was scheduled for July 10th through the 12th.