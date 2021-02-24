Belmond man pleads guilty to vehicle theft, eluding Cerro Gordo County law enforcement
CLEAR LAKE — A Belmond man has pleaded guilty after being charged with stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.
20-year-old Kyle Cook had been charged with second-degree theft and eluding after Mason City police had a report of a stolen vehicle in the early morning hours of January 28th, which about an hour later was observed by a police officer in the parking lot at McDonald’s in Clear Lake.
When the officer tapped on the vehicle’s window, the suspect drove off. After a lengthy pursuit westbound on US Highway 18, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch where the suspect surrendered.
A criminal complaint said a passenger in the vehicle admitted that the suspect had stolen the vehicle and had gone out with the intent to steal a vehicle.
As part of a plea agreement, Cook recently pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as well as eluding, both aggravated misdemeanors. Court documents say that prosecutors are recommending that Cook be sentenced to a total of 21 days in jail with credit for time served as well as pay restitution to the victim.
Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.