Belmond man jailed after vehicle theft, pursuit

Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:52am

CLEAR LAKE — A Belmond man is in jail after a high-speed pursuit in Cerro Gordo County on Thursday morning.

Mason City police had a report of a stolen vehicle at about 2:30 AM which about an hour later was observed by a police officer in the parking lot at the McDonald’s in Clear Lake. When the officer tapped on the vehicle’s window, the suspect drove off. After a lengthy pursuit westbound on US Highway 18, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch where the suspect surrendered.

A criminal complaint says a passenger in the vehicle admitted that the suspect had stolen the vehicle and had gone out with the intent to steal a vehicle.

20-year-old Kyle Cook has been charged with second-degree theft and eluding. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.

Cook is due in court for his preliminary hearing on February 5th.

