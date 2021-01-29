Belmond man jailed after vehicle theft, pursuit
CLEAR LAKE — A Belmond man is in jail after a high-speed pursuit in Cerro Gordo County on Thursday morning.
Mason City police had a report of a stolen vehicle at about 2:30 AM which about an hour later was observed by a police officer in the parking lot at the McDonald’s in Clear Lake. When the officer tapped on the vehicle’s window, the suspect drove off. After a lengthy pursuit westbound on US Highway 18, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch where the suspect surrendered.
A criminal complaint says a passenger in the vehicle admitted that the suspect had stolen the vehicle and had gone out with the intent to steal a vehicle.
20-year-old Kyle Cook has been charged with second-degree theft and eluding. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.
Cook is due in court for his preliminary hearing on February 5th.