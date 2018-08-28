Belmond man identified as victim of Mason City Country Club fatal golf cart accident
By KGLO News
|
Aug 28, 2018 @ 6:06 AM

MASON CITY — The identity of the man killed in a golf cart accident at the Mason City Country Club last week has been released.

The Iowa State Patrol says 34-year-old Derrick Berhow died at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa after falling off a golf cart on Thursday evening.

Keith Halfwassen of Jewell was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the Country Club with Berhow standing on the back of the golf cart. As Halfwassen turned the golf cart, Berhow fell off and struck the pavement.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Mason City Police Department in the investigation, which is continuing.

