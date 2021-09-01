Belmond man charged with Mason City robbery pleads guilty to lesser charge
Jaden Edel
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City has pleaded guilty.
18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were stabbed multiple times on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. Authorities say Edel helped hold down two victims, while Gordon stabbed them both repeatedly and then took property belonging to the victims.
All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, but Edel last week entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 11th.
Fogarty is scheduled to be tried on September 28th, while Gordon is scheduled for trial on October 19th.