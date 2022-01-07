Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal
Jaden Edel
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City has failed to show up for his sentencing, while another defendant has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony and willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
Edel entered into a plea agreement in late August, pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but a court filing on Thursday states that he failed to show up for the hearing, and Edel failed to report to his probation officer on December 6th as scheduled, and has failed to make contact since that time. A warrant has been issued for Edel’s arrest.
Fogarty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to two Class D felony counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced in December to five years probation.
Gordon was scheduled to be tried on January 25th, but a court document filed today shows that he’s reached a plea agreement and plans to plead guilty to first-degree theft and willful injury causing injury, with a date for a plea hearing to be set at a later date.