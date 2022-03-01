Belmond man accused of Mason City robbery, stabbing to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for one of three Belmond men charged as part of a stabbing last spring in Mason City.
18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony and willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
Edel and Fogarty previously have pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and been sentenced to probation.
Gordon was scheduled to be tried on March 15th after pulling out of a plea deal with prosecutors, but court records now show a plea change hearing has been set for March 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.